2022 Toledo Pride Guide: a full weekend of fun

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Pride returns to the downtown area for its annual celebrations.

The long-awaited festivities are finally here! Here's a quick Pride Guide to navigate you as you make your plans:

Friday

Toledo Pride – Kick-Off | Promenade Park | 6 p.m.

Pride Month may be over but that doesn’t mean The Glass City is done celebrating. Toledo Pride is finally here! The Kick-Off event is the official start of Pride Weekend and will be held at Promenade Park beginning at 6 p.m. Friday. Live music, food trucks and drag shows are just a few of the things you’ll be able to experience during this fun-filled event.

Saturday

Pride Parade | Adams Street | 12 p.m.

Join Toledo Pride as they line Adams street in Downtown Toledo to show support for the LGBTQIA+ community. The parade will begin at noon at the intersection of 17th and Adams Street and will travel down Adams to Summit Street.

Toledo Pride – Main Event | Promenade Park | 12 p.m.

Immediately following the the Pride Parade is the Main Event at Promenade Park. This event will officially kick-off after the parade but will be set-up and open when the parade begins at noon. Live music, entertainers and vendors will be ready and waiting for all attendees. The event will go until 10 p.m.





Sunday

Big Rainbow Brunch Crawl | Adams Street | 2 p.m.