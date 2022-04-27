2022 Catawba Island Boat Show returns this Friday to Port Clinton

A complete list of the weekend’s events can be found at: www.catawbaislandboatshow.com

Example video title will go here for this video

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous story written on April 21, 2021.

This weekend, the 15th annual Progressive Catawba Island Boat and Yacht Show will take place in Port Clinton.

The event kicks off on Friday, April 29 and runs until Sunday, May 1, at the Catawba Island Club, located off Northwest Catawba Road.

Show Hours:

Friday, April 29: 12-6 p.m.

Saturday, April 30: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, May 1: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Each year, the annual 3-day event brings in nearly 12,000 boaters to celebrate the start of the boating season with live music, food trucks, and activities throughout the weekend.

“With this show continuing to grow in popularity,” says Michelle Burke, president of the Lake Erie Marine Trades Association, “We keep adding entertainment and special family features for visitors to enjoy when they’re not climbing aboard the boats. It really makes it a boating season kick-off party.”

This year, the boat show will feature a brand new “Discovery Center” that includes a “Paddling Pavilion,” which will spotlight paddleboards, kayaks and paddling professionals doing training and demos.

Each day, the “Discovery Center” will hold many presentations, and the “Market Place” will feature the work of crafters and artisans from Northeastern Ohio.

The event will have something for everyone, such as a new “All-Family Patio” with family games, s’mores and lounge seating.

Individuals interested in fishing can participate in seminars from author, blogger and walleye fishing expert Capt. Ross Robertson (Big Water Fishing Charters). The seminars will take place on Saturday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Those interested in purchasing tickets can do so here. Parking and shuttles for the weekend will be available at no cost, courtesy of Firelands Auto Group.

A complete list of the weekend’s events can be found at: www.catawbaislandboatshow.com