Toledo bakery to give away free macarons

Donations will be accepted for the No Women Left Behind Scholarship.
TOLEDO, Ohio — A local bakery is celebrating Worldwide Macaron Day this month while supporting the No Women Left Behind Scholarship.

So Sweet Pastries on Talmadge Road will be giving away free macarons March 20 starting at 10 a.m. while supplies last. Customers can sample the French sandwich cookies made from almond flour with ganache, buttercream or jam frosting.

Donations are requested and will be given to the No Women Left Behind Fund of Toledo. The organization offers women, girls, and disconnected youth with financial hardships the opportunity to receive direct aid or receive professional development and coaching services. 

