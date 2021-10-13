Community leader Dick Anderson being honored with memorial concert Oct. 29

The Toledo Symphony Orchestra will perform the memorial concert at the Toledo Museum of Art’s Peristyle Theater

The Toledo Symphony Orchestra set to perform a memorial concert to honor community leader Dick Anderson on October 29.

Richard “Dick” P. Anderson, chairman emeritus and former CEO of The Andersons, Inc., died in March 2020. To honor his legacy and celebrate his long-standing relationship with TSO, the Toledo Symphony will perform some of his favorite works by Antonio Vivaldi, Aaron Copland, George Gershwin and more.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 29 at the Toledo Museum of Art’s Peristyle Theater. Tickets are on sale and available to the general public at toledosymphony.com or by calling the box office at 419-246-8000.