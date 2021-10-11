Superman's son, Jon Kent, comes out as bisexual in upcoming comic

The writer of the current series, "Superman: Son of Kal El," made the announcement on National Coming Out Day via his Twitter.

YORK, Pa. — The writer of the current Superman comic series, "Superman: Son of Kal El," announced on Twitter that the titular character will announce he identifies as bisexual in an upcoming release.

Tom Taylor, the writer of the series, made the announcement via his Twitter on Monday, which coincided with National Coming Out Day.

"I've always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes," said Taylor.

The series, "Superman: Son of Kal El," follows Jonathan (Jon) Kent, as he takes on the title of Superman from his father, Clark Kent.

In an interview with the New York Times, Taylor said that “the idea of replacing Clark Kent with another straight white savior felt like a missed opportunity.”

While announcement was made to readers on Monday, issue number #5 of the series, with that particular storyline, won't go on sale until Nov. 9.