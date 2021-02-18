Cedar Point announces plans for 150th anniversary celebration

Park will open in May; COVID safety protocols to be announced soon.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point is offering a full season of entertainment to celebrate its 150th anniversary in 2021.

The coronavirus pandemic postponed the celebration to this year. Special events are returning, including a nighttime parade and party, new family river adventure ride, and chances to win the Ticket of a Lifetime.

Opening day is set for May 14 and will feature a Wild West frontier festival celebrating hope, health, and harvest. The event will include live music, festive décor, street entertainers, and a special food and drink menu.

More than 100 craft brews, seltzers, ciders, and cocktails will be available.

Frontier Festival runs May 14-16 and 21-23, then daily May 28-June 13.

Snake River Expedition opens May 29 and will be operational through Labor Day. Parents, kids, and grandparents can join the mission to smuggle valuable goods around Adventure Island on the new river boat ride. Riders will perform secret tasks, encounter surprises, and avoid "danger" at every turn.

The 150th anniversary celebration parade will feature floats, dancers, and a "grand finale like no other." Special commemorative merchandise will be for sale.

New food options like C.P. Juice Co. are set to debut. The 150th anniversary celebration will take place daily June 26 through Aug. 15.

Cedar Point is offering a final chance to win the Ticket of a Lifetime, which grants an individual and three guests free admission for life. 150 winners will be selected and will have access to the VIP club and other perks.