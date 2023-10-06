This is his second rescheduled date for the Columbus concert.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Bruce Springsteen announced on his website a new date for his scheduled tour stop in Columbus next year.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform at Nationwide Arena on April 21, 2024. This is his second rescheduled date for the Columbus concert.

Tickets that were originally purchased for March 9 and Sept. 21 will be valid for the new date, according to Nationwide Arena.

The concert was originally scheduled for March 9 but was postponed to Sept. 21 — two days before the rock legend’s birthday. At the time, he did not give a specific reason for the postponement other than that it was due to an illness.

Last month, Springsteen postponed all of his tour dates for the rest of the year — including the Sept. 21 Columbus show. This time, he said that he was being treated for symptoms of “peptic ulcer disease.”

The disease causes ulcers to form in the stomach or small intestine that can cause heartburn, nausea and stomach pain.

At the time, Springsteen said he was steadily recovering and pushed the remainder of this year's tour to next year out of an abundance of caution.

Those postponed shows included stops in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Albany and Syracuse in New York, Pittsburgh, Washington and Connecticut.

📧 Subscribe to the Wake Up CBUS newsletter featuring the best stories, personally curated by members of our staff and delivered via email by 6 a.m., Monday through Friday.