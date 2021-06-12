Brad Paisley, Zac Brown Band announced for 2022 Bash on the Bay

Tickets for the fifth installment of the country music fest will go on sale Friday.

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — The 2022 Bash on the Bay will once again feature two prominent country music acts.

Brad Paisley and Zac Brown Band will headline next summer's event at Put-in-Bay, 614 Events announced Monday. Next year's show will be the fifth installment of the two-day concert.

Paisley will take the stage Wednesday, Aug. 24, and is sure to perform many of his 24 No. 1 hits. He is the winner of three Grammy Awards and 14 Country Music Awards.

Zac Brown will perform Thursday, Aug. 25, with bandmates Jimmy De Martini, John Driskell Hopkins, Clay Cook, Chris Fryar, Coy Bowles, Daniel de los Reyes and Matt Mangano. The southern rock group has also won three Grammys.

Put-In-Bay, Ohio! We’ll see you Aug. 25th at Bash on the Bay. Tickets on sale this Friday! https://t.co/E66hwIgkGV pic.twitter.com/nSZGSvsD52 — Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) December 6, 2021

Jake Owen and Chris Janson are among the supporting acts. Festival gates open at 2:30 p.m. each day.