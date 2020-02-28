ORLANDO, Fla. — People on a ride at Disney World were in for a different kind of experience when water started to fill their boat.

According to WPTV, people had to be rescued Thursday from the Jungle Cruise ride at Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park.

The ride is supposed to take riders on a journey through a river with robot animals.

USA Today reported everyone who was on the boat was able to get off and park workers helped the soaked guests have a good rest of the day.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter