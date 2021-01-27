'AGT' hosting virtual auditions for 16th season

INDIANAPOLIS — "America's Got Talent" is looking for unique acts to audition for its upcoming 16th season.
The NBC reality show is hosting virtual open calls this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
People who audition in one of the seven virtual open calls will meet an "AGT" producer and audition through a live stream video audition.
Virtual open calls take place on the following days across the country:
- Monday, Jan. 25: West Coast Day 1
- Wednesday, Jan. 27: Southeast
- Friday, Jan. 29: East Coast Day 1
- Monday, Feb. 1: Southwest
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: Midwest
- Friday, Feb. 5: East Coast Day 2
- Monday, Feb. 8: West Coast Day 2
Click here to register prior to the virtual open call in your area.
"America's Got Talent" is also accepting video auditions from all over the world.
Click here to read the full list of eligibility requirements.