Pizza Palooza returns this weekend in Sylvania

SYLVANIA, Ohio — The 10th annual Pizza Palooza is set for this weekend in Sylvania.

The event will take place Friday and Saturday at Centennial Terrace from 5-11 p.m. The two-day event is hosted by the Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce.

The nine pizza vendors vying for the title of best pizza restaurant in northwest Ohio include Bambino’s, Half Time, Romeo’s, Mama Mary’s, Vikings Pizzeria, E’s Pizza & Wings, J-Cups, Dandino’s and All American.

Pizza Palooza is one of northwest Ohio‘s largest events. Pizzerias at the event will allow families to sample some of their signature pies.

Attendees are given a chance to vote on their favorite pizza. The restaurant with the most votes wins the people’s choice award.

The event will have activities for kids young and old, as well as a variety of bands performing.

Pizza palooza was canceled the last two years because of COVID-19, but organizers of the event say this year will be bigger and better than ever.

Presale tickets are $5 a person for ages 13 and up and $6 at the gate. Kids 12 and under get in for free.

