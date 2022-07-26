Former CNN anchor Christi Paul joining 3News this fall

The Bellevue native will join Jay Crawford, Betsy Kling, and Carmen Blackwell for "What's New" and will contribute content on our other shows as well as digital.

CLEVELAND — WKYC Studios is pleased to announce that Christi Paul is joining 3News this fall as the CNN anchor returns home to Northeast Ohio.

Christi will join Jay Crawford, Betsy Kling, and Carmen Blackwell for "What's New" at 5 p.m. and will contribute special pieces on 3News at 6 and Front Row at 7 p.m. You can also expect to see Christi contribute content across all of our other shows and digital platforms.

Christi and her family move to Cleveland after she’s spent weekend mornings anchoring CNN’s “New Day” for the past nine years in addition to reporting and anchoring for HLN during the week since 2003.

“WKYC is a station I grew up watching and tuned into every time I visited home,’’ Paul shared. “Who knew it would become a full-circle moment now? I'm beyond grateful I'm getting a chance to come home & work with this most amazingly talented team.”

From covering presidential inaugurations and elections to anchoring breaking news including the Pulse nightclub shooting and the school shootings in Newtown and Virginia Tech - Christi brings years of national experience, reporting and covering the most pressing and memorable stories of our time with a deep passion for helping those in need.

WKYC President and General Manager Micki Byrnes said, “Christi is an exceptional and experienced journalist who understands the power of our platforms when it comes to impactful storytelling for the greater good of our community. We are absolutely delighted that Christi has decided to return home and reconnect with Northeast Ohio.”

“We are thrilled for Christi to join the WKYC newsroom this fall. She is a gifted and thoughtful storyteller with a genuine desire and knack for helping others navigate the daily complexities of our lives.” Director of Content Adam Miller continued, “We look forward to her move to Cleveland and know that our viewers and followers will instantly connect with her admirable work ethic, sincerity and sensibility at the anchor desk.”

A graduate of the University of Toledo, Christi began her career in local news as a one-man-band at WDTV in Clarksburg, WV before ultimately moving to KTVB in Boise and eventually KNXV and KTVK in Phoenix.