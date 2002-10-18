Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

Sweet potato & pineapple pudding

4 medium sweet potatoes or yams

½ cup apple juice

1 small can pineapple chunks in heavy syrup

¼ cup melted butter

2-3 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon nutmeg

dash of salt

½ to ¾ cups chopped pecans

Bake sweet potatoes or yams in 350 degree oven until done.

I place potatoes in a heavy iron skillet to bake.

Remove skins and mash.

Add butter, pineapple chunks and juice, apple juice, honey, nutmeg and salt to taste.

You can add more apple juice if needed for the potatoes to have the right consistency.

Place in a greased large pie plate or a 1-1 ½ quart casserole.

Sprinkle pecans on top.

Bake in 350 degree oven for 45 minutes.

Options: You can add ½ cup flaked coconut to casserole and instead of pecans you can bake for 35 minutes then cover top of casserole with marshmallows for the last ten minutes.

Enjoy!