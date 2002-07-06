Fiesta Cheesecake-- Gourmet Curiosities

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Fiesta Cheesecake-- from Janet George of Gourmet Curiosities

1 1/2 C. Crushed tortilla chips

1/4 C. Butter, softened

2- 8oz. Cream Cheese, softened

2 Eggs, beaten

3 C. Cheddar Cheese, shredded & softened

1-4 oz. can Chopped Green Chilies, drained

1/2 t. or more Hot Pepper Sauce (i.e. Tabasco)

1 C. Sour Cream, at room temperature

1 1/2 C. Salsa

1/2 C. Yellow Bell Pepper, chopped

1/2 C. Orange Bell Pepper, chopped

1/2 C. Scallions with Tops, chopped

1/2 C. Roma Tomatoes, chopped

1 small can Black Olives, sliced

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Combine tortilla chips and butter and 1/2 cup cheddar cheese in a bowl; mix well. Press the chip mixture over the bottom of a 9" springform pan. Bake 15 minutes. Beat the cream cheese and eggs in a mixing bowl until blended, scraping the bowl occasionally. Add the shredded cheese, chilies, and hot pepper sauce. Beat until mixed. Spread over the baked layer. Bake for 30 minutes longer. Spread the sour cream over the top of the warm cheesecake. Run a sharp knife around the edge to loosen the side. Let stand until cool. Remove the side from the pan. Chill covered until just before serving. Sprea the salsa over top. Sprinkle with the bell peppers, scallions, tomato and olives. Serve with assorted party crackers and/or tortilla chips.

(Yield: 16 appetizer servings)