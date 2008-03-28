Chris Vickers

| Email Chris

Hello everyone! I joined WTOL in 2008 and can be seen on WTOL 11 This Morning, FOX36 Daybreak and WTOL 11 Your Day. I analyze and forecast the weather keeping YOU in mind! I know how much the weather impacts everything we do, so I value and accurate forecast and energetic style that you can trust and wake up to.

I love weather, it's not just a job, it's my hobby and a passion! Our dynamic and changing weather patterns and four seasons offer a challenge in forecasting and tracking storms around the calendar.

I grew up east of Cleveland in Concord, Ohio and and graduated in 2006 from Ohio University with a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology and a minor in Physics. I was the founder and president of the Ohio University Meteorology Club and a senior forecast supervisor at Scalia Laboratory for Atmospheric Analysis. I previously worked as a meteorologist in Bismarck, North Dakota at KFYR-TV.

I am a member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS), and have earned the prestigious distinction as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM #282). To earn this distinction, a person must hold a degree in meteorology, pass a rigorous written exam, and have their on-air work reviewed to assess technical competence, informational & explanatory value, and communication skills. I am an Emmy Award winner for directing our team weather coverage in 2012. I remain active in the AMS and also maintain my status as an advanced storm spotter for the NWS and routinely complete supplemental coursework on topics related to meteorology.

I married my high school sweetheart in May of 2007. My wife Jen and I are proud to call Northwest Ohio home where we raise our two children. We love to be outdoors hiking, biking, kayaking, camping, golfing, traveling and running. In November of 2016, I ran the New York City Marathon as a St. Jude Hero. I am a determined supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and ending childhood cancer and life threatening diseases.