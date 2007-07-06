Hens Squeak Past Lynx

OTTAWA-- The Toledo Mud Hens were not at their best, collecting just 4 hits at Ottawa on Tuesday night. But they got some breaks, too. A bases loaded walk to Dane Sardinha pushed across the game winner as Toledo wins on the road 2-1 in 12 innings.
Meanwhile, voting ends Friday for the International League All-Star team. Ryan Raburn leads all vote getters. But there could be as many as 4 Mud Hens startinbg July 11th in the AA All-Star game. Raburn, Timo Perez, Chris Shelton and Mike Hessman lead their positions.
The Hens return home Friday against Indy.