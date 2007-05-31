Check out ODOT's weekly construction update

Lucas/Wood County



1. Interstate 75/475: Interchange Upgrade *UPDATE*

Lucas County (281-10): Upgrade the I-75/I-475 interchange, widen I-475 from Rushland Avenue to I-75, and construct a new interchange at ProMedica Parkway.



INTERSTATE RESTRICTIONS

Through the fall of 2011, the right lanes in both directions of I-475, between Monroe Street and I-75, are restricted. Additional lane restrictions are possible, overnight from 7pm through 6am, on I-475 in both directions, from Rushland Avenue to I-75 and on I-75, in both directions, from Detroit Avenue to Berdan Avenue.



RAMP RESTRICTIONS

• Through November 2012, the ramp from Monroe Street to eastbound I-475 is closed. Detour: Secor Road: eastbound I-475.

• Through fall of 2012, the ramp from North Cove Boulevard to westbound I-475 is closed. Detour: Central Avenue; Upton Avenue; westbound I-475.

• Through fall of 2012, the ramp from Upton/Kelley Avenue to eastbound I-475 is closed. Detour: Central Avenue; Jeep Parkway; I-75.

• Through fall of 2012, the ramp from eastbound I-475 to Jeep Parkway is closed. Detour: Northbound I-75; Berdan Avenue (Exit 205B); Jeep Parkway.



CITY STREET TRAFFIC *UPDATE*

Through April, expect lane restrictions on Bigelow Street and Giant Street for sewer relocation. Local access will be maintained.

Through this summer, Giant Street, between Upton Avenue and Bigelow Street, will be closed for sewer relocation. Suggested alternate route: Jackman Road.

Through November 2012, Upton Avenue, between Georgia Avenue and Central Avenue, and Central Avenue, between Upton Avenue and Jackman Road are reduced to one lane in each direction. One sidewalk below the I-475 bridges over Upton and Central Avenues remain open for pedestrians.

Through December 2012, Sherbrooke Road, between Groveland Road and Marlow Road, is closed. Detour: Monroe Street; Douglas Road; Berdan Avenue.



Project complete: Fall 2013. All work is weather permitting.



2. Interstate 475/Salisbury Road-Dussel Drive: Interchange Reconstruction/Major Widening

Lucas County (104-09): Interchange reconstruction of the bridge over I-475 and widening of Salisbury Road/Dussel Drive between Manley Road to Osage Drive. Throughout the project, nightly between 8pm and 6am, intermittent lane and shoulder restrictions are possible on I-475 at the Salisbury Road/Dussel Drive bridge. Through November 2011, Salisbury Road/Dussel Drive, from Manley Road to Osage Drive, is reduced to one lane in each direction with turn lanes at intersections. Access to all businesses is maintained. Project complete: November 2011. All work is weather permitting.



3. Interstate 280/Wheeling Street: Widening *UPDATE*

Lucas County (1040-10): Widening of Wheeling Street from Navarre Avenue (SR 2) to Pickle Road, including the bridge over I-280. Through November, intermittent lane and shoulder restrictions are possible on I-280 at Wheeling Street for bridge work. On Friday, March 12, through Monday morning March 14, overnight, from 9pm through 6am, short-term closures (approximately 15 minutes) of I-280 in both directions at Wheeling Street are possible for bridge removal.



Through November, Wheeling Street, between Munding Drive and Dearborn Avenue will be closed for bridge replacement. Detour: Dearborn Avenue; Navarre Avenue. Dearborn Avenue is a two way street. Through summer 2011, northbound Wheeling Street, between Pickle Road and Brown Road, is closed. Detour: Brown Road; Coy Road; Navarre Avenue. Through December 2011, Wheeling Street, between I-280 and Navarre Avenue, is reduced to one lane in both directions. Project complete: December 2011. All work is weather permitting.



4. U.S. Route 24: New Highway Construction *UPDATE*

Lucas County (8015-09): Construction of a newly aligned four-lane divided highway from Hertzfeld Road to the existing US 24 northeast of Waterville. Work includes construction of an interchange at SR 64 and a partial interchange at the existing US 24. Motorists can expect to encounter construction vehicles working near the new alignment throughout the project. Through July 2012, US 24, from Dutch Road to Fallen Timbers Lane, is reduced to one lane in both directions.



Beginning Tuesday, March 8, through March, westbound traffic from Fallen Timbers Lane to Dutch Road will shift to the new pavement. Eastbound traffic from Fallen Timbers Lane to Dutch Road will shift to the new pavement following completion of westbound shift. Intermittent lane restrictions are possible during the traffic shift.



Beginning Wednesday, March 16, through Friday, March 18, from 8:30am to 4pm, Dutch Road, between Waterville-Monclova Road and Finzel Road, will be closed for bridge work. Detour: Finzel Road; SR 64; Waterville-Monclova Road.



The following roads are closed:



Through spring 2011, Neapolis-Waterville Road, between Finzel Road and Waterville-Monclova Road is closed for overpass construction. Detour: Finzel Road; SR 64; Waterville-Monclova Road.

Through spring 2011, Noward Road, between Neowash Road and SR 64, is closed for road reconstruction. Suggested alternate route: SR 64; US 24; Neowash Road.



Project complete: July 2012. All work is weather permitting.



5. U.S. Route 24: New Highway Construction

Lucas and Henry Counties (201-09): Construction of a newly aligned four-lane divided highway from Henry County Road 4A to Hertzfeld Road. Work includes construction of an interchange at SR 295 and the construction of bridges at CR 3, CR 109 and Jeffers Road. Motorists can expect construction vehicles to be working near the new alignment throughout the length of the project. The following roads are closed:



Through August 2011, SR 295, between Bailey Road and Box Road, is closed for interchange construction. Detour: US 24; SR 64.

Through July 2011, Henry CR 3, between US 24 and Henry CR S3, is closed for overpass construction. Detour: US 24; CR 1; CR S3.



Project complete: November 2012. All work is weather permitting.



6. State Route 2: Turn Lane Installation

Lucas County (1058-10): Reconstruction and widening of SR 2 for the installation of a left turn lane at the intersection of Howard Road. SR 2, from Veler Road to Teachout Road, is reduced to a width of 11 feet throughout the duration of the project. Project complete: June 2011. All work is weather permitting.



7. State Route 25: Anthony Wayne Trail: Bridge Repair

Lucas County (96-10): Repair bridges over Collingwood Boulevard and Swan Creek on the Anthony Wayne Trail (SR 25) near downtown. There are no lane restrictions in this area. Work will resume spring 2011. Project complete: June 2011. All work is weather permitting.



8. State Route 65: Miami Street: Bridge Deck Replacement

Lucas County (552-10) Replace bridge deck over the CSX railroad tracks on Miami Street. Through November, Miami Street, between Tadmore Drive and Oakdale Avenue, will be reduced to one lane in both directions for bridge deck replacement. Lane widths will be restricted to 10 feet in the work zone during construction. Project complete: November 2011. All work is weather permitting.



9. State Route 65: Superior Street: Lighting *NEW PROEJCT*

Wood County: Beginning Monday, March 7 through July, weekdays from 7am to 5pm, intermittent lane restrictions are possible on Superior Street, from Elm Street to Bacon Street for lighting improvements. Project complete: July 2011. All work is weather permitting.



Fulton/Henry/Williams County



10. U.S. Route 24: New Highway Construction

Henry County (152-08): Construction of a newly aligned four-lane divided highway from the current US 24 east of Napoleon to Henry County Road 4A. Work includes construction of an interchange at SR 109 and an overpass at CR 4A. Construction vehicles will enter and exit using the current US 24, SR 109 and CR 4A. Project complete: November 2011. All work is weather permitting.



11. Hallett Avenue: Railroad Grade Separation

Fulton & Lucas counties (1069-10): Through 2011, West Ridge Drive is closed for reconstruction. Local access is maintained on a temporary road. Work resumes in April. Project complete: Summer 2013. All work is weather permitting.

12. State Route 15: Streetscape *UPDATE*

Williams County (233-10): Improve local streets, lighting and sidewalks within the Village of Pioneer. There are no lane restrictions on State Street (SR 15), from Lynn Street to Mulberry Street. Work will resume in spring 2011. Work will be announced at a later date. Project complete: June 2011. All work is weather permitting.



Ottawa/Sandusky/Seneca County



13. Jones Road: Railroad Grade Separation

Seneca County (1038-10): Through November 2011, Jones Road, between Buckley Street and Walnut Street is closed. Detour: U.S. 23, SR 613, SR 12. Main Street, at Jones Road is open. The local access detour for Jones Road is SR 613; Main Street. Project complete: November 2011. All work is weather permitting.



District Wide



14. Various Routes: Signal Upgrade *PROJECT COMPLETE*

District Wide: (42-10): Signal upgrade project involving intermittent lane restrictions district wide is now complete.



15. Various Routes: Signal Upgrade *UPDATE*

District Wide: (381-10): Through May, from 8:30am through 3pm weekdays, intermittent lane restrictions are possible at various intersections for signal upgrades. The intersection of SR 2 and US 20A in Lucas County will be impacted. Traffic will be maintained by law enforcement. Project complete: May 2011. All work is weather permitting.



