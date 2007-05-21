Birth Date: January 1996
Antonio loves adventures, comic books, playing video games and eating chicken nuggets. He also enjoys gym class and some day would like to be a pro wrestler or a police officer.
To learn more about Antonio, click here.
Antonio was featured in a "Home for Keeps" story broadcast on WTOL 11. To watch his story, simply click on the screen of the video player shown above.
For more information about Antonio or any of the other children seeking a "Home for Keeps," contact Celine Woods at this phone number:
Lucas County Children Services
Contact: Celine Woods
419-213-3336
