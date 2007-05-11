Beef Tenderloin with Sauteed Shrimp in Tarragon Beurre Blanc

Ingredients:

1 oz olive oil

4 each 2 oz medallions of Beef Tenderloin

4 each U12 Gulf Shrimp

Salt & pepper to taste

1 tsp minced shallots

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tbls. Minced fresh tarragon

2 oz white wine (dry)

1 oz whole unsalted butter

Salt & pepper to taste

Preparation:

Sautee shrimp and tenderloin, in olive oil, with shallots and garlic. When finished, add fresh tarragon and deglaze with white wine. Reduce sauce by half, then remove from heat and add butter to thicken.

Place Stilton Bleu cheese crisp on plate and place medallion of beef on it. Top the medallion with the shrimp, drizzle with the tarragon beurre blanc and garnish with fresh chives.