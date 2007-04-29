VA Tech Victim Remembered with Memorial Service in Toledo

TOLEDO -- Almost two weeks have passed since a gunman opened fire at Virginia Tech, killing more than 30 people. Saturday, friends and family gathered in a church in his hometown to remember one of the men killed in the rampage.

Dr. Kevin Granata was a Tech professor who graduated from St. Francis de Sales High School in Toledo before going to college. His family says he was in his offic when he heard the shots. He went out into the hall to help, and was gunned down.

The traditional memorial Mass at Christ the King Church lasted more than an hour, and was full of both tears and laughter. Addressing the hundreds of mourners in the pews, Kevin's brother Paul paid tribute to the man they remembered as a talented man and gifted scientist. "Kevin died as he lived," said Paul, "Doing what he thought was right and helping others."

"He was a teacher, author, athlete, musician, and much more," said Paul.

Although there was an understandable somber tone, there also was laughter as friends and family remembered Kevin. Those who gathered were asked by the family not to mourn his tragic death, but to celebrate his extraordianary life.

Granata leaves behind his wife, Linda, and three children, 10-year-old daughter Ellen, and his sons, 12-year-old Eric, and 13-year-old Alex.

