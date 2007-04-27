'Little Shop of Horrors' Plays this Weekend at RHS

The Rossford High School theater department will present the musical "Little Shop of Horrors" this weekend.

The musical runs Thursday through Saturday, April 26, 27 and 28, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 29 at 2 p.m.

The performance features Seymore, a nerdish florist who finds his chance for success and romance with coworker, Audrey, as they encounter a giant man-eating plant who demands to be fed.

The cast list is as follows: Seymore, Price Murphy; Audrey, Leigh Yenrick; Mr. Mushnik, Jason Ranck; Orin Scrivello, the dentist, Aaron Leck; Crystal, Annie Marie Stewart; Ronnette, Hannah Costello; Chiffon, Dana Almester; Derelict, Tyler Schaller; Skip Snip, Ian Ortega; Bernstein, Brandy Pharis; Mrs. Luce, Carrie Franz; Customer 1, Jeff Binder; Customer 2, Ryan Evarts; The Bum, Rachel Pheils; and Interviewer, Catherine Haskins.

The chorus features Emily Davis, Cydnie Ekey, Traci Lineback, Olya Monchuk and Jenny Wilson.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for students and seniors.

All seats are reserved and are available by calling the high school at 419-666-5262 during school hours.