FAQ's about RSS

What is RSS? (Really Simple Syndication)

RSS is an easy way to keep you automatically up to date on websites you like visit regularly. Instead of having to go to each website separately to see new stories, you can use RSS to view them easily in one application or program.

How can I make use of RSS?

In general you need to install an application or program called a RSS Reader. RSS Readers displays the information from RSS feeds on your computer.

Many new web browsers also include built in RSS readers, including Safari, Firefox and Chrome. Users of My MSN, My Yahoo and Google personalized home pages can also use RSS feeds.

How do I get a News Reader?

There are a number of different News Readers available; click on this Google link to find links to the most popular products, many of which are free to install.

What RSS Feeds are available?

See the list below.

The most common way to add these links to your News Reader, is to right-click on the ones you want and choose Copy Shortcut. You can then add/paste it into your News Reader.

My Yahoo and My MSN users can click on the appropriate logo below to add content to your personalized pages. Google personalized users can also now add news feeds to their personalized pages.

Can I add news Headlines to my website?

Yes. If you maintain a business website and would like to add our news headlines to your site, click here for details.