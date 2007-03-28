Birth Date: Nov. 1993
Ronald delights in praise, loves smiles and hugs, and is sensitive to others, but he needs a nurturing home that can accept his limitations.
To learn more about Ronald, click here.
This delightful young man was lucky enough to "star" in a WTOL 11 "Home for Keep" segment. Click on the video screen above to watch Ronald's story.
For more information about Ronald or any other children seeking a "Home for Keeps," contact Celine Woods at this phone number:
Lucas County Children Services
Contact: Celine Woods
419-213-3336
