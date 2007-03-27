New Role for Developer in Toledo's Marina District

TOLEDO -- The man responsible for developing Levis Commons in Perrysburg is getting a bigger role in developing the proposed Marina District. Toledo city leaders announced this morning that Larry Dillin will take more control of the project. He was already a consultant.

Under an agreement with the city, Dillin will be responsible for private funding and management of the project. The Dillin Corporation has already committed $15 million to complete a waterfront park, but now it will kick in another $50 million for buildings. The city is responsible for infrastructure, leveling the Sports Arena and the environmental clean-up of the Acme steam plant.

Toledo Mayor Carty Finkbeiner stresses the Dillin Corporation will have to bring in private investment before the city turns over any land or receives public dollars. The district is expected to include retail, restaurants, market-rate housing and of course, a marina.

It's also not a done deal. The agreement will need city council approval before it can move forward.

