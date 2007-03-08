One Memorial Service and Two Funerals Honor Four Who Died in Bus Crash

BRYAN, ELIDA and COLUMBUS GROVE, OH -- There were two funerals and one memorial service on Wednesday for four who died in last Friday's tragic bus crash. The bus had been carrying the Bluffton University baseball team and coaches to Florida for a tournament.

David Betts, 20, was remembered at a memorial service in Bryan. His talents in sports and music stood out in his community, friends said.

"David was a good quality kid who came from a good quality family," said Connie Tipton, a friend of the family. "He was just a joy to be around."

"He enjoyed the friendship and the fellowship that came from being part of a team," said one man.

The sophomore baseball player "played 100 percent all the time," said Tyler Smith, who played with David at Bryan High School. "Definitely a great kid."

"It touches you, to see a young man snuffed out like that," said Charlie DeGroff.

"We're hurting for the family, we're hurting for ourselves, we're hurting for our sons," Connie Tipton said.

"There's no doubt David did make that start on Saturday and that he's playing up there in heaven," said Mike Smith, David's former coach.

David's funeral will be Friday at Bryan High School.

Scott Harmon's funeral took place at Elida High School on Wednesday.

Scott had been been an honors students, beloved by many. "Each and every one of us has been touched by Scott," said Peggie Stubbs, a family friend. "I am sure that all of you will agree that it was a privilege and an honor to have known him."

"How many here have ever known Scott's personality as the cut-up?" asked Pastor John Tsironis, pastor of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. "Or that crazy, fun smile?"

Scott's grandfather said Scott never talked about himself, though he was a wonderful student and athlete. "He just kind of smiled," his grandfather said.

Jerome and Jean Niemeyer's funeral was in Columbus Grove on Wednesday.

Hundreds of people turned out to show their love and support for the Niemeyer's three children and to remember the couple who, by all accounts, were stalwarts and beloved members of the community.

"I invite you to think about how they gave of themselves," said Fr. Ron Warnimont, pastor of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus Grove.

The couple was remembered as unselfish and giving. "They helped people through the giving of themselves, by spending themselves, they gave a witness to their faith," Fr. Ron said.

After the funeral, the procession made its way to St. Anthony Cemetery, where Jerry was honored for his military service. The Niemeyer's would soon have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.

For information on the remaining funerals and memorial services, visit www.bluffton.edu.

