Funeral Preparations Continue for Slain Police Detective

TEMPERANCE, MICHIGAN -- Even late into the night, preparations continue for the funeral of a fallen hero -- Toledo Police Detective Keith Dressel. Two days after he was shot and killed in the line of duty, police in Ohio and Michigan are working together to pay their final respects. They're working around the clock, and the residents of the town of 7,700 are bracing for the crowds that could double the population.

Detective Keith Dressel was shot and killed Wednesday after a confrontation in north Toledo. Police say Dressel and two other undercover officers confronted 15-year-old Robert Jobe and 19-year-old Sherman Powell on Ontario Street around 2:00am. Jobe and Powell ran, and when Dressel caught up to Jobe, police say Jobe pulled a .38 caliber Smith & Wesson and fired once, hitting Dressel in the chest.

The other two officers tackled Powell and took him into custody. Jobe ran from the scene, then turned himself in shortly after 11:00am that same day. Both Jobe and Powell are in jail, awaiting further court action.

Thousands of police officers are expected to converge for Dressel's funeral at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. After the service, they will form a long procession to St. Anthony Cemetery. Toledo Police will lead the procession and will be in charge of the funeral service and burial.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police will help with traffic control. "Many of our own officers know Keith personally, have worked with him in an official capacity," said Captain Brett Ortolano of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. "I've talked to many of them and many of them want to do anything they can, and many more that didn't ever know Keith, want to help out also."

Captain Ortolano says roads will only be closed for short periods of time but anyone who is not attending the funeral, can help out greatly, by taking detours around the area. The deparment plans to close the following roads:

Dean Rd. from Alvina St. to Lewis Ave. will be closed from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Dean Rd. from Lewis Ave. to Jackman Rd. Parking westbound traffic on both sides of the road between 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. If using the road, please go westbound on Dean Rd.

Jackman Rd. northbound from Dean Rd. to Erie Rd. from 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Erie Rd. between Jackman Rd. and Secor Rd from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Parking will be on the north side of Erie Rd.

People who live in Temperance, where Keith grew up, say they won't be inconvenienced. "If the funeral procession is going to come right down Lewis Avenue, I imagine it will, it will be pretty busy," said Linda Quello, a Temperance resident. "But I think people will be very understanding and just kind of stay out of the way and take the side roads."

Jason Archibald and his family will be attending the funeral. "It's an honor. Every fallen hero deserves a great funeral and I'm sure everybody here is proud that it's going to be here," said Archibald.

