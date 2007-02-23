In Toledo, Guns are Easy to Get, Even for Teenagers

Omar Ramon says, in Toledo, guns are easy to get.

TOLEDO -- We expect that crimes committed with guns are usually by adults. But getting a weapon illegally is not that hard -- and age may have nothing to do with it, as News 11's Dick Berry found out on Friday.

Detective Keith Dressel died from a single gunshot to the chest -- allegedly fired by young murder suspect Robert Jobe.

Kids and guns can be a deadly combination -- especially when you consider the availability of weapons.

The one question we keep hearing is this: How is it possible for a 15-year-old kid to acquire a 38-caliber handgun and allegedly murder an undercover detective? We found one answer out on the streets of north Toledo.

"Yeah, a lot of people do have guns out here man," said Omar Ramon, a resident. "It's pretty easy. All you have to do is basically go around, ask a friend of yours. And they might know a person. It's pretty easy."

What are police officers facing out on the streets? Take a visit to the Toledo Police property room, and you'll find the weapons being sold out on the streets.

"They're cheap guns. People get a hold of them. Once they get get rid of them, they sell them for a couple bucks. How cheap? Around $100," said Sergeant Ed Mack, with the TPD.

Some of the weapons aren't as easy to conceal.

"This is a big one here. Smith and Wesson, 50 caliber," said Sgt. Mack. "Basically, this was taken during a drug investigation."

The property room is lined with thousands of confiscated handguns. There's no shortage of rifles either. And there are thousands of rounds of ammunition here, too.

"Six-, seven-round magazines in them. Majority we're getting loaded, too. Guns have rounds with them," said Sgt. Mack.

"There's a lot of guns out there. It's a problem this city faces, a problem every city in the country faces," said Toledo Police Chief Mike Navarre.

Looks like as long as you have the money and the contacts, weapons like these can be easily purchased illegally -- anywhere in Toledo.

Posted by KO