Slain Detective's Family Thanks Community For Support

TOLEDO -- For the first time since Toledo Police Detective Keith Dressel was killed in the line of duty on Wednesday, his family has expressed their thanks for the support that they have received. Danielle Dressel, Keith's wife, and Mike Dressel, Keith's father, both spoke at a news conference Friday morning with Toledo Mayor Carty Finkbeiner that was carried live on WTOL.COM.

"I just want to thank everybody in the community for the tremendous support that I've been receiving. I can't tell you how much it has helped me, knowing that Keith is being honored and that he's being treated with such respect in his death," said Danielle.

Her husband, Detective Keith Dressel was shot and killed Wednesday after a confrontation in north Toledo. Police say Dressel and two other undercover officers confronted 15-year-old Robert Jobe and 19-year-old Sherman Powell on Ontario Street around 2:00am. Jobe and Powell ran, and when Dressel caught up to Jobe, police say Jobe pulled a .38 caliber Smith & Wesson and fired once, hitting Dressel in the chest.

The other two officers tackled Powell and took him into custody. Jobe ran from the scene, then turned himself in shortly after 11:00am. Both Jobe and Powell are in jail, awaiting further court action.

Choking back her emotions, Danielle went on to express her feelings about the support she's received. "I can't express how sad and devastated I am, and in this time of need I've had so much support, so I wanted to thank everybody in Toledo. I wanted to thank my family and my friends," said Dressel.

"I can't tell you how much it means to me that is being honored the way that it should. He's a hero to me as my husband, to my children, and it makes me feel good to know that he's a hero to everyone else in Toledo, and that you feel that way about him," she added.

Mike Dressel, Keith's father, was introduced by Mayor Finkbeiner as a 42-year veteran of Powertrain in Toledo. He, too, choked back emotions to speak. "We'd like to thank the city of Toledo, the Police Department, the fire department, and the whole community and the surrounding communities near and far," said Mike. "The support, the prayers... it's been awesome. It's unbelievable. We really want to thank you."

Dressel was first hired as a Toledo Police officer in 1993. Police Chief Mike Navarre says his current assignment was in the vice/narcotics bureau. Navarre says he also worked in field operations and communications. His personnel file says he was commended for bravery in 1998, when he ran into a burning building on Bancroft, and helped save an elderly man from the fire.

Dressel is survived by his wife and two children, ages 6 and 4.

The last time a Toledo Police officer was killed in the line of duty was September, 18, 1970. Patrolman William Miscannon was shot and killed while he sat in his patrol car. He was just 33-years-old and the father of four.

A suspect was arrested for Miscannon's murder, and he went on trial twice, but each time the case ended with a hung jury.

