Blizzard Warning Extended to Toledo

TOLEDO -- Heavy snow and high winds are whipping the Toledo area, and now the National Weather Service has extended a Blizzard Warning to include several counties around Toledo.

News 11 Chief Meteorologist Robert Shiels says through this evening, we'll have periods of heavy snow, with high winds and blowing and drifting snow. Shiels says we can expect snow accumulation of 6 to 8 inches by midnight.

Temperatures are hovering in the teens to near 20. Tonight, Shiels says it will be windy with snow ending by daybreak. Most areas will see an additional 2 to 4 inches.

Here's the text of the advisory from the National Weather Service:

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CLEVELAND OH

200 PM EST TUE FEB 13 2007

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CLEVELAND HAS ISSUED A BLIZZARD WARNING... WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY. THE WINTER STORM WARNING IS ALSO IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 12 PM EST WEDNESDAY.

A MAJOR WINTER STORM IS ONGOING ACROSS THE REGION... AND WILL CONTINUE INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING. HEAVY SNOW... WITH SIGNIFICANT BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW...WILL CONTINUE THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT. NORTHWEST WINDS GUSTING TO 40 MPH WILL CAUSE VISIBILITIES TO BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER OF A MILE AT TIMES THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT CAUSING WHITE OUT CONDITIONS.

BY WEDNESDAY MORNING... STORM TOTAL SNOWFALL OF 8 TO 16 INCHES IS POSSIBLE LIKELY MAKING SOME ROADS IMPASSIBLE. A FEW SPOTS MAY SEE UP TO 20 INCHES. WIND CHILLS WILL ALSO DROP TO 10 BELOW TONIGHT.

THIS IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION... AND TRAVEL IS NOT RECOMMENDED.

A BLIZZARD WARNING MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. FALLING AND BLOWING SNOW WITH STRONG WINDS AND POOR VISIBILITIES ARE LIKELY. THIS WILL LEAD TO WHITEOUT CONDITIONS... MAKING TRAVEL EXTREMELY DANGEROUS.

DO NOT TRAVEL. IF YOU MUST... HAVE A WINTER SURVIVAL KIT WITH YOU. IF YOU GET STRANDED... STAY WITH YOUR VEHICLE.

