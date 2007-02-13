Move Your Car -- Toledo Institutes Parking Ban on Main Streets

TOLEDO -- If you live on a main street in Toledo, be ready to move your car. The city of Toledo has instituted a parking ban for the main streets of the city. The rule of thumb is that if a TARTA bus route runs along your street, you can't park there.

The Winter Blast is socking Toledo with the potential of heavy snow and high winds. A Blizzard Warning has been issued for the western part of our viewing area, and a Winter Storm Warning remains for the rest.

Thirty-eight city trucks and drivers are reponsible for 1,300 miles of street in Toledo. Since the snow fell, they have only been able to concentrate on main routes, leaving the side streets snow-covered. Their main concern is the wind, since it blows snow back onto stretches they just plowed.

City Street Superintendent Mark Marzec says says the plowing and salting plan is broken up into four phases. Only roads in Phase One were the only ones treated Tuesday morning. "They're dictated by TARTA, private school routes, things like that," said Marzec. "Side streets are covered but they're probably passable. No one was getting stuck as far as I'm aware of."

Another fleet of trucks will clear residential roads when snow levels hit four inches.

Snow covered sidewalks are our problem. The city reminds homeowners that they are responsible for shoveling their own sidewalks within 24 hours.

News 11 Meteorologist Mike Stone says we will have periods of snow that will be heavy at times especially this afternoon and evening. The winds will whip that snow, with heavy blowing and drifting all afternoon and into the evening.

"We can expect snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches, with temperatures hovering in the upper teens and lower 20s," said Stone. "An additional 3 to 6 inches will fall in most areas in the evening hours."

The National Weather Service is calling for areas to receive either heavy snow or a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Forecasters have issued a Blizzard Warning for areas west of Toledo, and a Winter Storm Warning for Toledo and the counties south and to the east.

Forecasters say eight to 12 inches is possible in areas north of Dayton, while six to ten inches may fall on Columbus. Parts of the Cleveland area may see four to eight inches of snow both today and tonight.

Preparations for the storm began yesterday, with cities salting roads and Ohioans heading to grocery stores to stock up on food. Legislative leaders already have canceled today's scheduled sessions in both the Ohio House and Senate.

