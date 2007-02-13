What do these snow emergencies mean?

County sheriffs around Ohio have the ability to declare Snow Emergencies in the News 11 viewing area.
(Note -- Michigan counties do not issue snow emergency levels)
The Sheriff of a county may declare a snow emergency and temporarily close county and township roads within his jurisdiction for the preservation of the public peace.
Sheriffs in Ohio have established the following guidelines:
County sheriffs also have the ability to close all roads in the county, which includes any city street in their jurisdiction.
Road Conditions:
Michigan 1-800-381-8477
ODOT Transportation System Snow Information
ODOT District 2 Headquarters