What do these snow emergencies mean?

County sheriffs around Ohio have the ability to declare Snow Emergencies in the News 11 viewing area.

(Note -- Michigan counties do not issue snow emergency levels)

The Sheriff of a county may declare a snow emergency and temporarily close county and township roads within his jurisdiction for the preservation of the public peace.

Sheriffs in Ohio have established the following guidelines:

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads are also icy. Drive very cautiously.

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads are also icy. Drive very cautiously. LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roadways may subject themselves to arrest.

County sheriffs also have the ability to close all roads in the county, which includes any city street in their jurisdiction.

Road Conditions:

Michigan 1-800-381-8477



ODOT Transportation System Snow Information

ODOT District 2 Headquarters