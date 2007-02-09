Tim Miller

| Email Tim

Tim joined WTOL in January of 2007, reporting "live" on his first day on the job.

Tim is a reporter on WTOL 11 and FOX 36 news.

He came to Toledo from WATE-TV, the ABC affiliate in Knoxville, Tennessee, where he was the lead nightside reporter. He also anchored the 10 p.m. newscast for WATE's sister station, WTNZ Fox 43. While in Knoxville, he specialized in breaking news coverage and working the homeland security beat in the years after the 9/11 attacks.

Prior to working in Tennessee, Tim worked for 9 years at WJET-TV, the ABC affiliate in Erie, Pennsylvania as a weekend anchor and reporter.

Tim has reported on several big stories throughout his career, including special on-site coverage of Hurricane Katrina damage in coastal Mississippi just days after the monster storm hit, the murders of a Tennessee sheriff's deputy and his ride along partner, the tragic bus crash involving the Bluffton University baseball team, and the historic floods in Findlay and Ottawa, Ohio in August of 2007.

Tim has also covered the presidential elections of 1996, 2000, and 2004 and is fascinated by covering Northwest Ohio's vital role in the race for the White House in 2008.

Tim is married with one daughter and a newborn son and is an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He is still celebrating the 2005 Super Bowl season and even has an office at home fully painted in Steelers black and gold.

He is excited to be living in the Toledo area and enjoying the parks and small towns that make Northwest Ohio so special.

Feel free to pass along any story ideas!