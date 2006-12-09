Cheese and Chocolate Fondues

CHEESE FONDUE:

Ingredients:

2 cups shredded swiss cheese

2 cups shredded gouda or monterey jack cheese

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon corn starch

1 and 1/2 cups heavy cream

Preparation:

In heavy sauce pan, heat cream to a simmer. Toss shredded cheese with corn starch, and add to heavy cream along with lemon juice. Stir until cheese is melted and place in fondue pot to serve with vegetables, breads, or meats.

CHOCOLATE FONDUE:

Ingredients:

12 ounces semi sweet chocolate bits

2/3 cups sour cream

1/2 cup heavy cream

Preparation:

In heavy sauce pan, heat cream and sour cream over low heat just to a simmer. Remove from heat, add chocolate bits, and stir until smooth. Place in fondue pot and serve with a variety of fruits, cakes, brownies, pretzels, or bread pudding.

Enjoy!