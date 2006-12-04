Toledo Area Road & Travel Links

Road Conditions:
Ohio 1-888-264-7623
Michigan 1-800-381-8477
ODOT Transportation System Snow Information
ODOT District 2 Headquarters
Flight Information:
Toledo Express Airport
Flightarrivals.com
Air Traffic Control System Command Center
Bus and Train Information:
Greyhound
Amtrak
VIA Rail in Canada
And for winter weather:
Preparing for Safe Winter Travel:
Extreme Cold Safety Guide from the Centers for Disease Control
Cold Weather Fact Sheet from the American Red Cross
Staying Safe in Cold Weather from the American Red Cross
Winter Storms: The Silent Killers from the NOAA
Snow Emergency Levels:
According to Ohio Attorney General Opinion 86-023, the Sheriff of a county may declare a snow emergency and temporarily close county and township roads within his jurisdiction for the preservation of the public peace.
Sheriffs in Ohio have established the following guidelines:
County sheriffs also have the ability to close all roads in the county, which includes any city street in their jurisdiction.