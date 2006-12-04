Toledo Area Road & Travel Links - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo Area Road & Travel Links

Road Conditions:

Ohio             1-888-264-7623
Michigan       1-800-381-8477
ODOT Transportation System Snow Information
ODOT District 2 Headquarters

 

Flight Information:

Toledo Express Airport
Flightarrivals.com
Air Traffic Control System Command Center

 

Bus and Train Information:

Greyhound
Amtrak
VIA Rail in Canada

 

And for winter weather:

Preparing for Safe Winter Travel:

Extreme Cold Safety Guide from the Centers for Disease Control
Cold Weather Fact Sheet from the American Red Cross
Staying Safe in Cold Weather from the American Red Cross
Winter Storms: The Silent Killers from the NOAA

Snow Emergency Levels:

According to Ohio Attorney General Opinion 86-023, the Sheriff of a county may declare a snow emergency and temporarily close county and township roads within his jurisdiction for the preservation of the public peace.

Sheriffs in Ohio have established the following guidelines:

  • LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads are also icy. Drive very cautiously.
  • LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.
  • LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roadways may subject themselves to arrest.

County sheriffs also have the ability to close all roads in the county, which includes any city street in their jurisdiction.

