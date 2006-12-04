Toledo Area Road & Travel Links

Road Conditions:

Ohio 1-888-264-7623

Michigan 1-800-381-8477

ODOT Transportation System Snow Information

ODOT District 2 Headquarters

Flight Information:

Toledo Express Airport

Flightarrivals.com

Air Traffic Control System Command Center

Bus and Train Information:

Greyhound

Amtrak

VIA Rail in Canada

And for winter weather:

Preparing for Safe Winter Travel:

Extreme Cold Safety Guide from the Centers for Disease Control

Cold Weather Fact Sheet from the American Red Cross

Staying Safe in Cold Weather from the American Red Cross

Winter Storms: The Silent Killers from the NOAA

Snow Emergency Levels:

According to Ohio Attorney General Opinion 86-023, the Sheriff of a county may declare a snow emergency and temporarily close county and township roads within his jurisdiction for the preservation of the public peace.

Sheriffs in Ohio have established the following guidelines:

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads are also icy. Drive very cautiously.

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads are also icy. Drive very cautiously. LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roadways may subject themselves to arrest.

County sheriffs also have the ability to close all roads in the county, which includes any city street in their jurisdiction.