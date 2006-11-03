Man Dies at The Andersons' Grain Elevator

Loaders were used to move some of the grain.

November 3, 2006



MAUMEE -- The Andersons, Inc., reported Friday that a long-term employee has died as the result of an incident at the Maumee grain facility, located on Illinois Ave. The identity of the employee is being withheld pending further notification of next of kin.

"This is a sad, sad day for us all," said President and CEO Mike Anderson. "We take pride in our commitment to safety and a tragedy such as this is felt by everyone at The Andersons, not just those of us who knew him personally."

"We are committed to thoroughly investigating the circumstances behind this tragic accident to make sure all precautions are taken so this does not happen again," he said.

The accident occurred shortly before 1:00pm at the wheat storage facility tank #2. The Andersons' emergency response team responded immediately as did the Maumee police, fire and rescue crews, a news release reported. Lifeflight also responded to the scene.

Although specific details are not yet available, initial reports indicate the accident occurred just outside the tank as four employees were attempting to remove wheat from the storage tank. The other three employees were able to escape without injury.

According to the company's web site, The Andersons, Inc. is a diversified company with business units in the grain, ethanol and plant nutrient parts of the agriculture industry, as well as railcar marketing, industrial products formulation, turf products production, and general merchandise retailing.

Founded in Maumee, Ohio, in 1947, the company now has operations in seven U.S. states plus rail equipment leasing interests in Canada and Mexico. The company says its total revenues in 2005 were $1.3 billion.

On the Web:

The Andersons: http://www.andersonsinc.com/

Updated by KO