Noe Trial Continues, as Do Allegations Against Him - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Noe Trial Continues, as Do Allegations Against Him

TOLEDO --  During the Coingate trial on Tuesday, several business owners who received payment from Tom Noe on Vintage Couns checks took the stand.

One of them, a furniture store owner, said he received more than $200,000 in Vintage Coins checks for home furnishings.

But, Noe's attorney hammered Scott Clark, a former Bureau of Workers Compensation investigator. Clark said he couldn't determine if Noe ever entered any coins into the computer as inventory.

The defense is trying to prove that Tim Lapoint, his former business partner, actually made the last modification to the records.

Posted by KO

 

Powered by Frankly