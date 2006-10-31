Noe Trial Continues, as Do Allegations Against Him

Two weeks after the conviction of Tom Noe, another participant in Ohio's Coingate scandal has pleaded guilty. Tom Noe's former business partner and friend, Timothy LaPointe, pleaded guilty to three counts of tampering with records.

The number of people charged in the political scandal centering around Republican donor Tom Noe now stands at 14.

TOLEDO -- During the Coingate trial on Tuesday, several business owners who received payment from Tom Noe on Vintage Couns checks took the stand.

One of them, a furniture store owner, said he received more than $200,000 in Vintage Coins checks for home furnishings.

But, Noe's attorney hammered Scott Clark, a former Bureau of Workers Compensation investigator. Clark said he couldn't determine if Noe ever entered any coins into the computer as inventory.

The defense is trying to prove that Tim Lapoint, his former business partner, actually made the last modification to the records.

Posted by KO