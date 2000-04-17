Chicken Lasagna - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Chicken Lasagna

6 "no boil" lasagna noodles
1/2 cup chopped onions
3 tablespoons margarine
1 - 10.5 oz. can Cream of Chicken soup
1/3 cup of milk
1 teaspoon parsley
2 - 12 oz containers of low fat cottage cheese
2 1/2 cups cooked chicken, sliced or torn into small pieces
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
1 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese
Parmesan cheese

In a medium skillet, saute onions in margarine until tender. Add soup. milk and parsley. Cook until well blended. Set aside. Spray a 9" x 13" pan with cooking spray. Put in three noodles then half of the sauce and one container of cottage cheese. Add three more noodles, the other container of cottage cheese, chicken and mozzarella cheese. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Cook uncovered for 50 minutes in a 350 degree oven. Let cool for 5 - 10 minutes before serving. This recipe can be made in advance.

