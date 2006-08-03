Meet Bob Thomas

Rev. Bob Thomas is the newly-appointed Senior Pastor of Epworth United Methodist Church. He began his ministry at Epworth on July 1st when he was appointed by the district conference.

Here's a letter of welcome from Bob:

Epworth is a United Methodist church which means that we strive to extend radical hospitality, to engage in risk-taking mission, to join together in passionate worship, and to build faith-forming relationships. All of this is captured in our mission statement: "To create Christian community by making disciples of Jesus Christ." We hope that you will visit us in person one day! Our Sunday services are held at 8:30 am (a blended style of worship), 9:45 am (a traditional worship service) and 11:00 am (a contemporary worship experience). Sunday school classes for adults are offered on a wide range of subjects every Sunday morning. For families with small children we have excellent nursery facilities and an exciting children's Sunday School program. Our church family looks forward to meeting you and, in the meantime, we extend the warmest of welcomes in the name of Jesus Christ!

Epworth United Methodist Church

3077 Valleyview Drive

Toledo, OH 43615-2237

Telephone : 419-531-4236

FAX : 419-531-7487

Corner of Valleyview and Central Ave, across from Wildwood Metropark