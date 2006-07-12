For the dough:

4 cups flour

2 ounces margarine

2 teaspoons salt

4 whole eggs, beaten

1/4 cup water, added to beaten eggs

4 quarts boiling water with 1/4 cup oil



For the cheese filling:

1 pound dry cottage cheese or farmer's cheese

2 egg yolks

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1/2 cup chopped chives

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon sugar (optional)

Mix all cheese filling ingredients together. Set aside.

For dough, mix flour and salt in large mixing bowl. Cut in margarine. Add beaten eggs with water to the flour mixture. Mix and place on floured cutting board. Add flour gradually until dough is satiny smooth and easy for rolling. You may roll with a pasta maker or a rolling pin. When thin enough (1/8-inch thick), cut into circles of desired size.

Place 1 and 1/2 tablespoons of filling in center of each circle or use a pierogi mold. Fold over, pinch, and seal edges.

Drop pierogi into kettle and slowly boiling water to which 1/4 cup oil has been added. Cook 1/2 dozen at a time for 4 to 5 minutes. Lift and drain on rack.

To serve, sautee in butter or margarine. This recipe yields about a dozen pierogi.