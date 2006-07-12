Toledo Neighborhoods Flooded Again

TOLEDO -- Flooding drenched Toledo's streets and homes after yet another round of heavy rains moved through the area Wednesday. Reports of high water came from a wide area of Lucas County, including those already hard-hit during other storms in recent weeks.

In Toledo, residents of Crawford and Poinsetta Streets north of Laskey experienced flooding for the third time in less than a month. City crews did what they could to pump out the rising water, but the process was slowed when hoses sprung leaks and had to be repaired with duct tape.

Marge Gillis and her husband Al are scared. They lost nearly all their possessions in the June 21st flood. Their ranch home on Delmonte Street has been transformed into piles of drywall -- and now green and black mold is appearing.

State senator Teresa Fedor visited the water-logged south end Wednesday. She says the city needs to start asking for help from nearby suburbs. She also wants to see officials ask those suburbs for extra pumps.

Meanwhile, the Gillis family is calling on the Mayor's office to work on what they believe is a troubled sewer system. They say the city has failed to follow through on a promise to remove garbage daily that was left behind by the first flood.

City pumping crews and administrators spent much of the morning talking with city residents, answering their questions about the persistent flooding problems in the area.

Areas affected by Wednesday's flooding include the Westside neighborhoods near Jackman and Laskey, Douglas and Berdan, Secor and Macgregor, and Lewis and Laskey. In south Toledo, more high water was reported in the area of Reynolds Corners at Dorr and Reynolds.

In some neighborhoods, water reached over the tops of tires as cars and trucks plowed through streets where water ran like rivers. High water signs are posted in many areas, with detours set up around some of the flooded spots.

At Highland Meadows Country Club -- the site of this week's Jamie Farr Owens Corning Classic -- rains left large puddles on the course, forcing the cancellation of all events scheduled for Wednesday. Event organizers are hopeful that the rains won't delay Thursday's start of the annual tournament.

Posted by PJS