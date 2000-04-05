| Email Dan

Dan Cummins is the Emmy Award winning Sports Director for WTOL 11 News. He anchors sports during WTOL 11 News at 6 and 11 and anchors Fox36 News at 6:30 nightly.

Born and raised in Peoria, Illinois, Dan says knew early on he wanted to have a career in television sports. After high school, he went to Illinois State University where he earned a BA in Mass Communication. In 2014, he was honored as a "Distinguished Alumni from ISU".

Dan says he first got a taste of show business when he starred as Charlie Brown in a high school senior play. He says television is all he ever wanted to do. After working as the weekend sports anchor for a station in his hometown of Peoria, he came to WTOL in 1980. He began as a weekend sports anchor and sports reporter at WTOL, then earned a promotion to Assistant Sports Director. Then, when veteran sports anchor Orris Tabner retired in February 1996, Dan became the Sports Director.

His favorite memory while working for WTOL 11 is covering the Fiesta Bowl in which the Buckeyes won the National Championship in overtime. Dan says he worked from 9 a.m. on Friday through 5 a.m. on Saturday doing live reports. He's covered the World Series, Super Bowl, and Heisman Trophy ceremony.

Dan and his wife Barb have seven children between them. They enjoy four grandchildren He is a workout nut, exercising several days a week.

Make-A-Wish is special to Dan's heart. He says the organization was very supportive when his stepson Steven had cancer. Steven has recovered now, but Dan and his family feel a strong commitment to Make-A-Wish. Dan has served on the organization's board and emcee's many of the group's events.

In 2012, Dan was inducted into the Toledo City League Athletic Hall of Fame.