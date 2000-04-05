Piedmontese Shredded B-B-Q Beef

1 boneless beef chuck roast (about 4 pounds)

1-1/2 tbsp. cooking oil (divided)

2 large onions, chopped

1 cup ketchup

1 cup beef broth

2/3 cup chili sauce

1/4 cup cider vinegar

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

3 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

2 tbsp. prepared mustard

2 tbsp. molasses

2 tbsp. lemon juice

1 tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. pepper

12 - 16 Kaiser rolls

In a Dutch oven, brown roast on all sides in 1 tablespoon oil. Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, sauté onions in remaining oil, until tender. Add remaining ingredients, except rolls, bring to a boil. Reduce heat, simmer, uncovered for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Pour over roast. Cover and bake at 325 degrees for 2 hours, turn the roast and bake for 1 hour more or until meat is tender. Remove roast, cut and shred with a knife and fork and return to sauce. Serve on rolls. Yield 12- 16 servings. Estimate of fat grams per serving (14 servings)

Using regular beef - 24 grams

Regular beef, all fat removed - 15 grams

Piedmontese beef - 9 grams