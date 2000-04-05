Piedmontese Shredded B-B-Q Beef

1 boneless beef chuck roast (about 4 pounds)
1-1/2 tbsp. cooking oil (divided)
2 large onions, chopped
1 cup ketchup
1 cup beef broth
2/3 cup chili sauce
1/4 cup cider vinegar
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
3 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
2 tbsp. prepared mustard
2 tbsp. molasses
2 tbsp. lemon juice
1 tsp. salt
1/8 tsp. pepper
12 - 16 Kaiser rolls
In a Dutch oven, brown roast on all sides in 1 tablespoon oil. Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, sauté onions in remaining oil, until tender. Add remaining ingredients, except rolls, bring to a boil. Reduce heat, simmer, uncovered for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Pour over roast. Cover and bake at 325 degrees for 2 hours, turn the roast and bake for 1 hour more or until meat is tender. Remove roast, cut and shred with a knife and fork and return to sauce. Serve on rolls. Yield 12- 16 servings. Estimate of fat grams per serving (14 servings)
Using regular beef - 24 grams
Regular beef, all fat removed - 15 grams
Piedmontese beef - 9 grams