Gone With the Wind

Just as area flood victims were coming to grips with the mess and destruction left by the drenching rains two weeks ago, Mother Nature unleashed yet another fierce downpour Monday night. Now many of those who were already hit hard are hit again.

People are fed up, and Wednesday, Toledo Mayor Carty Finkbeiner and other city officials toured the areas that seem to keep flooding over and over.

State senator Teresa Fedor visited the water-logged south end Wednesday. She says the city needs to start asking for help from nearby suburbs. She also wants to see officials ask those suburbs for extra pumps.

Three storms in three weeks is tough to deal with, and flood victims are hoping the local FEMA office will provide some help. Trouble is, not all will get the assistance they think they deserve -- and County Commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak wants to change that.

Just when you'd think they'd taken all they possibly could, area residents proved their resilience Friday. Rain moved through the area, and they fought back.

Days into the clean up, the Lowes see little progress -- and much work ahead.

The Lowes have been waiting days to see their insurance adjuster -- who's too busy to get to them.

OTTAWA COUNTY -- Flooding isn't the only mess Mother Nature dished out this week. Many families face the daunting task of cleaning up after high winds severely damaged their property. One such family lives just across the Lucas County border in Ottawa County -- off Route 2 in Benton Township.

The wrath of a storm tore through a machine shop and slammed into a home next door.

"It was absolute disbelief because it was, like, I can't believe I'm seeing what I'm seeing," said Barb Lowe, describing what she and her 12-year-old daughter encountered late Wednesday night as they came out of their basement.

"It just looked like a plane crash," Barb said of the twisted metal, crushed lawn tractors, holes in their house, and more.

Her husband Dan Lowe told News 11 that the roof of the machine shop next door ripped loose and flew onto their property, taking out part of the Lowes' garage.

The storm shredded the metal and brick building, toppled a metal tower, bent basketball poles, and smashed everything in sight. There's even some steel wrapped around a tree -- 40 feet high.

"I've been working on [the damage] two days and I barely got a dent into the clean up on it," Dan told us.

The Lowes said the winds were so severe, they ripped through brick walls at the machine shop, picking up cinderblocks and tossing them hundreds of feet to the left and right. "Cinderblocks hit the whole side of the pool, and the antenna from the machine shop is inside the pool," Dan said.

"Cinderblocks inside the pool, too," he added.

"I've cried and I stop," Barb said. "I cry, and I stop because you can't grasp it all."

The Lowes surveyed the damage on what was supposed to be a special day. "Today's my birthday," Barb said Friday night.

At least one birthday wish was not gone with the wind: The family remained safe through the storm and its aftermath. "Everybody was okay. That was the biggest relief," Dan said.

"I'm just grateful to God we are safe," added Barb.

The Lowes have lived in their home for 20 years, and put $60,000-$70,000 into the house just last fall. But now they are waiting for the insurance adjuster to show up. He's busy with other claims, but he may get to the house by Sunday.

