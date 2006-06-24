Gone With the Wind - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Gone With the Wind

OTTAWA COUNTY -- Flooding isn't the only mess Mother Nature dished out this week. Many families face the daunting task of cleaning up after high winds severely damaged their property. One such family lives just across the Lucas County border in Ottawa County -- off Route 2 in Benton Township.

The wrath of a storm tore through a machine shop and slammed into a home next door.
"It was absolute disbelief because it was, like, I can't believe I'm seeing what I'm seeing," said Barb Lowe, describing what she and her 12-year-old daughter encountered late Wednesday night as they came out of their basement.

"It just looked like a plane crash," Barb said of the twisted metal, crushed lawn tractors, holes in their house, and more.

Her husband Dan Lowe told News 11 that the roof of the machine shop next door ripped loose and flew onto their property, taking out part of the Lowes' garage.

The storm shredded the metal and brick building, toppled a metal tower, bent basketball poles, and smashed everything in sight. There's even some steel wrapped around a tree -- 40 feet high.

"I've been working on [the damage] two days and I barely got a dent into the clean up on it," Dan told us.

The Lowes said the winds were so severe, they ripped through brick walls at the machine shop, picking up cinderblocks and tossing them hundreds of feet to the left and right. "Cinderblocks hit the whole side of the pool, and the antenna from the machine shop is inside the pool," Dan said.

"Cinderblocks inside the pool, too," he added.

"I've cried and I stop," Barb said. "I cry, and I stop because you can't grasp it all."

The Lowes surveyed the damage on what was supposed to be a special day. "Today's my birthday," Barb said Friday night.

At least one birthday wish was not gone with the wind: The family remained safe through the storm and its aftermath. "Everybody was okay. That was the biggest relief," Dan said.

"I'm just grateful to God we are safe," added Barb.

The Lowes have lived in their home for 20 years, and put $60,000-$70,000 into the house just last fall. But now they are waiting for the insurance adjuster to show up. He's busy with other claims, but he may get to the house by Sunday.

