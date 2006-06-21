Maumee Man Captures Storm With His Camera - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Maumee Man Captures Storm With His Camera

Photo by Steve Eisenbrandt. Photo by Steve Eisenbrandt.
Photo by Steve Eisenbrandt. Photo by Steve Eisenbrandt.
Photo by Steve Eisenbrandt. Photo by Steve Eisenbrandt.

MAUMEE -- When stormy weather rolled into our area Wednesday evening, Maumee resident Steve Eisenbrandt grabbed his camera and snapped some dramatic shots which are shared with you here.

One shot features the Maumee water tower against ominous dark clouds, another captured a bank of black clouds moving in, and still another shows bright lightning slicing through the sky.

Other WTOL-TV viewers posted storm photos to the Photo Gallery link on our hompage at wtol.com -- and you're invited to join them by adding images from your neighborhood. Please post them to the weather category.

You can also access the photographs by using Speedword "photo gallery" on our homepage.

Posted by PJS

Powered by Frankly