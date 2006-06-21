Maumee Man Captures Storm With His Camera

Just as area flood victims were coming to grips with the mess and destruction left by the drenching rains two weeks ago, Mother Nature unleashed yet another fierce downpour Monday night. Now many of those who were already hit hard are hit again.

People are fed up, and Wednesday, Toledo Mayor Carty Finkbeiner and other city officials toured the areas that seem to keep flooding over and over.

State senator Teresa Fedor visited the water-logged south end Wednesday. She says the city needs to start asking for help from nearby suburbs. She also wants to see officials ask those suburbs for extra pumps.

Three storms in three weeks is tough to deal with, and flood victims are hoping the local FEMA office will provide some help. Trouble is, not all will get the assistance they think they deserve -- and County Commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak wants to change that.

Just when you'd think they'd taken all they possibly could, area residents proved their resilience Friday. Rain moved through the area, and they fought back.

MAUMEE -- When stormy weather rolled into our area Wednesday evening, Maumee resident Steve Eisenbrandt grabbed his camera and snapped some dramatic shots which are shared with you here.

One shot features the Maumee water tower against ominous dark clouds, another captured a bank of black clouds moving in, and still another shows bright lightning slicing through the sky.

