Get Late Show, Dr. Phil, Wheel and Jeopardy tickets

The Late Show with David Letterman

To request 2 tickets to The Late Show with David Letterman, send a postcard with your name, address and daytime & evening phone numbers to:



Late Show Tickets

The Ed Sullivan Theater

1697 Broadway

New York, NY 10019



Two (2) tickets per postcard. Please send in only one postcard--multiple requests will be discarded. The minimum age to attend The Late Show is 18. Due to the volume of ticket requests, it may not be possible to award tickets to everyone. Please be aware that the waiting time might be in excess of 9 months. Late Show tapings are Monday thru Thursday.

Dr. Phil

To be in the studio audience, you must phone in for reservations. Check Dr. Phil's website for complete details.

Wheel of Fortune

Contestant Information

Sony Pictures Studio

10202 West Washington Blvd.

Culver, City, CA 90232

Contestant Hotline - (213) 520-5555



General Ticket Information

Audience Information - (800) 482-9840



Contact the Talent

Pat Sajak and (or) Vanna White

c/o King World Productions

12400 Wilshire Blvd.

Suite #1160

Los Angeles, CA 90025



Jeopardy!

Contestant Information

Sony Pictures Studio

10202 West Washington Blvd.

Culver, City, CA 90232

Contestant Hotline - (310) 244-5367



General Ticket Information

Audience Information - (800) 482-9840



Contact the Talent

Alex Trebek & Clue Crew Correspondents

c/o King World Productions

12400 Wilshire Blvd.

Suite #1160

Los Angeles, CA 90025