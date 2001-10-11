Get Late Show, Dr. Phil, Wheel and Jeopardy tickets - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Get Late Show, Dr. Phil, Wheel and Jeopardy tickets

Looking for show topics, how to get tickets, or appear on a show?   

The Late Show with David Letterman
To request 2 tickets to The Late Show with David Letterman, send a postcard with your name, address and daytime & evening phone numbers to:

Late Show Tickets
The Ed Sullivan Theater
1697 Broadway
New York, NY 10019

Two (2) tickets per postcard. Please send in only one postcard--multiple requests will be discarded. The minimum age to attend The Late Show is 18. Due to the volume of ticket requests, it may not be possible to award tickets to everyone. Please be aware that the waiting time might be in excess of 9 months. Late Show tapings are Monday thru Thursday.

 

 

 

Dr. Phil
To be in the studio audience, you must phone in for reservations. Check Dr. Phil's website for complete details.

Wheel of Fortune
Contestant Information
Sony Pictures Studio
10202 West Washington Blvd.
Culver, City, CA 90232
Contestant Hotline - (213) 520-5555

General Ticket Information
Audience Information - (800) 482-9840

Contact the Talent
Pat Sajak and (or) Vanna White
c/o King World Productions
12400 Wilshire Blvd.
Suite #1160
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Jeopardy!
Contestant Information
Sony Pictures Studio
10202 West Washington Blvd.
Culver, City, CA 90232
Contestant Hotline - (310) 244-5367

General Ticket Information
Audience Information - (800) 482-9840

Contact the Talent
Alex Trebek & Clue Crew Correspondents
c/o King World Productions
12400 Wilshire Blvd.
Suite #1160
Los Angeles, CA 90025

