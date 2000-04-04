| Email Jerry

Jerry Anderson is the Emmy Award-winning anchor of WTOL 11 News at 5, 6 & 11 p.m.

He began his broadcasting career at WFOB radio, Bowling Green, in 1974 and started his television news career in Toledo in September of 1980.

In June of 2008, the Ohio Associated Press Broadcasters named Jerry the "Best News Anchor" in Ohio. In June of 2009, Jerry earned his 6th & 7th Emmy nominations from the Cleveland region of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. In June 2001, Jerry won the Emmy for Outstanding News Anchor in the NATAS region.

Jerry's work as the sole reporter and principal writer of WTOL's 18-part, post 9-11 series, "Families Coping", won the regional Edward R. Murrow award for "Best News Series" of 2001. His second Murrow award was presented in June of 2009, winning recognition for Jerry's moving account of a young boy's survival of a plane crash that killed his brother and father.

Jerry has won two Crystal Awards of Excellence (1999 & 2002), and two Crystal Awards of Merit from Women In Communication for his reporting while at WTOL-TV.

The Press Club of Toledo honored Jerry in 2007 with its prestigious "Golden Touchstone" award for his "substantial, positive impact on journalism in the Greater Northwest Ohio region.

Jerry chose to pursue his career in his hometown of Toledo where, in 2006 & 2007, readers of the Toledo City Paper voted Jerry "Best TV Anchor" in the paper's annual "Best of..." poll. In 2005, Jerry was recognized as the "Best Journalist" in the City Paper's "Best of..." survey.

Jerry is very active in his community with a busy schedule of appearances as Master of Ceremonies or even Celebrity Auctioneer. In 1992, Jerry actually earned his Ohio Auctioneer's licence for the sole purpose of conducting charity auctions legally. He'll call some 20 charity auctions a year with an emphasis on helping schools, economically-challenged kids and families and the developmentally disabled.

After attending Bowling Green State University, Jerry worked at Fostoria-based WFOB before moving to WSPD-AM Radio, Toledo, as an anchor/reporter. His entry to television came at WTVG-Toledo where he reported before anchoring the 6 & 11 pm news for 12 years.

Jerry joined WTOL-TV in 1994 to anchor a brand-new newscast, "First at Five". He has since added the 6 & 11 p.m. newscast duties.

During his career, Jerry has covered four national political conventions, three presidential inaugurations, Pope John Paul II's visit to Detroit and even traveled to Yokohama, Japan for an in-depth series comparing the lives of Japanese and American auto workers.

Jerry has been married to Teri for more than 30 years and they have three children and two grandchildren.