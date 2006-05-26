The Autism Society of Northwest Ohio (ASNO) is a chapter of the Autism Society of America (ASA), chartered to serve 11 counties in Northwest Ohio. We are an organization of parents, professionals, and other interested citizens working together to promote the general well-being of people with autism living in Northwest Ohio.

Our services include:

Information about autism and related topics (special education, treatments, etc.)

Referrals to community resources, including autism specific and autism friendly providers

Educational seminars for families and professionals

Support groups for families and consumers

Individual Education Plan (IEP) assistance for families in Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, and Fulton Counties

Legislative and community advocacy

Public awareness activities

Extended summer school for children age 3-22

In addition, we have a website and a newsletter, The FOCUS, with a mailing list of over 1650 parents and professionals. We are involved in community awareness activities. For example, we serve on the City of Toledo's Mayor's Disability Commission, the Toledo Public Schools advocacy committee, the MR/DD best practices committee, and more.

We speak to and train residents from MUO (Medical University of Ohio), and teachers and other professionals about autism, with an emphasis on the family's perspective.

Our mission is To Improve the Lives of People Affected by Autism.