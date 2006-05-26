Wedding Cake Number 2 has four round tiers, with flowers and a whimsical bride and groom at the top.
Wixey Bakery will provide a fully-decorated wedding cake for the WTOL England Custom Furniture Direct Fantasy Wedding.
We have been in business for 76 years, serving four generations of brides and grooms with fresh-bakedcakes. We are a family-owned full-service bakery, and voted best bakery in Toledo!
We work with brides and grooms to specialize their dream wedding cake!
Wixey Bakery
2017 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
419-382-6684
Hours: Tue-Sat 6-6
The following elements of the wedding will be decided by our viewers who vote on wtol.com:
The lucky couple will also receive centerpieces, DJ service, limousine service, photography, and a wedding suite as part of the package.
The WTOL England Custom Furniture Direct Fantasy Wedding will happen at The Pinnacle in Maumee, and will be broadcast live during News 11's "AM Saturday" on June 17, 2006.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.