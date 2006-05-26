Wedding Cake Number 2 has four round tiers, with flowers and a whimsical bride and groom at the top.

Wixey Bakery will provide a fully-decorated wedding cake for the WTOL England Custom Furniture Direct Fantasy Wedding.

We have been in business for 76 years, serving four generations of brides and grooms with fresh-bakedcakes. We are a family-owned full-service bakery, and voted best bakery in Toledo!

We work with brides and grooms to specialize their dream wedding cake!

Wixey Bakery

2017 Glendale Avenue

Toledo, OH 43614

419-382-6684

Hours: Tue-Sat 6-6

The following elements of the wedding will be decided by our viewers who vote on wtol.com:

Bridal Gown

Catering

Chocolates

Flowers

Hair Styles

Honeymoon Destination

Invitations

Tuxedos

Wedding Bands

Wedding Cake

The lucky couple will also receive centerpieces, DJ service, limousine service, photography, and a wedding suite as part of the package.

The WTOL England Custom Furniture Direct Fantasy Wedding will happen at The Pinnacle in Maumee, and will be broadcast live during News 11's "AM Saturday" on June 17, 2006.