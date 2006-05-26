Hair Style Number 3 is an up-do, with curls and braids.

Soto Salon and Day Spa will provide color, highlights, haircuts for the bride and groom, including updo hairstyles for the rest of the wedding party for the WTOL England Custom Furniture Direct Fantasy Wedding.

Escape to Soto Salon and Day Spa, the ultimate experience in beauty and wellness. Relax in the luxury of world-class salon and spa treatments. Rejuvenate your body, mind, and spirit. Soothe your senses. Be restored to a feeling of wellness and beauty. From the moment you open our door, you'll be immersed in Soto's distinctive ambiance and realize that this is no ordinary place.

The following elements of the wedding will be decided by our viewers who vote on wtol.com:

Bridal Gown

Catering

Chocolates

Flowers

Hair Styles

Honeymoon Destination

Invitations

Tuxedos

Wedding Bands

Wedding Cake

The lucky couple will also receive centerpieces, DJ service, limousine service, photography, and a wedding suite as part of the package.

The WTOL England Custom Furniture Direct Fantasy Wedding will happen at The Pinnacle in Maumee, and will be broadcast live during News 11's "AM Saturday" on June 17, 2006.