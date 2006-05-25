Hearing Aid Care

Your hearing instruments are precision-made instruments. Their day-to-day performance depends largely on the care you give them. Here are some helpful tips on wearing and caring for your hearing instruments.

Cleaning Your Instruments

No matter what kind of hearing instrument you have, you should clean the hearing instrument occasionally with a clean dry tissue. Do not use water or solvents, as they may damage your instrument(s).

General Care

Keep your instruments as dry as possible. Moisture can cause serious problems.

Do not attempt to dry your instruments in a microwave or traditional oven.

Do not immerse your instruments in water.

Do not expose your instruments to temperatures over 120° F. Avoid leaving your instruments in hot cars or in direct sunlight.

Avoid exposing the instruments to harsh chemicals, such as hair spray.

If you drop your instruments you may need to have them checked for damage.

Protect your aids from ear wax by having your wax guard replaced regularly. Never try to remove wax with pins, pencils, tweezers, toothpicks, etc., as these may seriously damage your hearing aids. For more information on protecting your hearing aids from wax problems, contact your nearest local Beltone Center.

Battery Life